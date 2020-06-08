Chiru loved living life to the fullest: Prajwal Devaraj

Chiranjeevi Sarja was extremely close to a bunch of friends, including actor Prajwal Devaraj and filmmaker-actor Pannaga Bharana, among others, who’ve been together for years. Although Prajwal was younger than him he considered Chiru, as the late actor was fondly known, like an elder brother. Shocked by the sudden loss of his dear friend, Prajwal, was still trying to wrap his head around the fact that Chiru was no more, when we reached out to him.

“We have been together since childhood. But it was in Imran Sardhariya’s dance class that we got close. Chiru was a senior in the class, while I was the youngest in that group. He was like an older brother and we used to hang out together. We grew closer after we both took to acting. He used to always advise me that I was too nice and that I needed to toughen up. We used to kid around because of this, and I would call him Krishna, while I was Arjuna.

Chiru wasn’t the kind to step out of the house much. If at all he did, it was always with a select bunch that he would hang out with. He loved living life to the fullest, be it by laughing always or relishing food. In fact, very recently, my mother had made mutton chops that he used to be fond of and she sent it across to him. He was always cheerful and used to ensure people around him were happy too. I’m so very sad about Meghana. All of us friends want to be there for her. She needs us now,” he says.