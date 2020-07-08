ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Chiranjeevi Sarja's Instagram page has been memorialized

July 8, 2020
The past few months have seen some unfortunate deaths in the film industry. These include Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sandalwood’s own Chiranjeevi Sarja. This has left many cinephiles heartbroken. To give a befitting tribute to these actors, Instagram has added a ‘Remembering’ tag to their profiles as a mark of respect. Sushant Singh Rajput’s profile had the same first around a fortnight ago. Now, Instagram has added the Remembering tag to both Irrfan Khan and Chiranjeevi Sarja’s profile as well. Chiranjeevi, or Chiru has he was fondly known by family, friends and fans in Karnataka, succumbed to a cardiac arrest and it was a month since he passed away.

