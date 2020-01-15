Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil in 83

Chirag Patil having an uncanny resemblance in the latest poster of 83 where he plays the role of his father Sandeep Patil who’s known as ‘Mumbai Ka Sandstorm’. It exciting to see Chirag Patil pulling off the charisma of his legendary cricketer father Sandeep Patil.

Recently, makers of 83 shared the first look poster of Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma.

As the film is inching towards the release, makers have already kickstarted the promotion with a series of revealing the first look of the whole 1983 squad who brought us joy with the historic win. Ranveer Singh will be playing Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo avatar playing Romi Dev, Kapil Dev’s Wife.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all time, ’83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The film has already piqued the interest of the audience ever since the first look of Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev was out in the iconic Natraj pose. Recently, the makers also shared the logo from the movie. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.