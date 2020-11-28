Chirag downplays BJP fielding Sushil Modi for seat won by Ram Vilas Paswan

Patna

Cold-shouldered by the BJP in theby-election to a Rajya Sabha seat in Bihar, LJP president Chirag Paswan said on Saturday that it belonged to the saffron party and it was free to take a decision about whom to field.

The seat had fallen vacant following the death of Chirag Paswan’s father and LokJanshakti Party founder Ram Vilas Paswan. The BJP has nominated former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for the seat.

Sushil Modi is likely to win uncontested unless the opposition Grand Alliance fields a candidate to challenge him.In that event, the polling will take place on December 14.

A union minister, Ram Vilas Paswan had got elected from the seat last year after it fell vacant following his cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad’s election to the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib.

“The seat belonged to the BJP and it is for the party to decide which candidate from which party to field in the by-election,” the 37-year-old leader told reporters at a function held to celebrate his party’s 20th foundation day.

Chastened by the drubbing in the recent Bihar elections, Chirag Paswan asked the party rank and file to gear up for the next assembly polls which could take place “any time”.

He reiterated it in a letter addressed to LJP workers and shared with the media.

Responding to questions, Paswan maintained that he saw “fresh elections taking place any time in Bihar, given the way the new government is functioning”.

In a written message to party workers, Paswan defended his decision to go solo in the assembly polls, saying, “We had to make a choice between accepting the NDA’s offer of only 15 seats despite being a party with six members in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha, or engage in a friendly fight to preserve our honour”.