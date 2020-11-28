Chirag downplays BJP fielding Sushil Modi for seat won by Ram Vilas Paswan

From Pg 1

In the one-page letter, Paswan refrained from making any remark against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) boss whom he had targeted all through the elections and repeatedly accused of being unfair and brusque towards his late father while he was alive.

The letter contained no reference to the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi to whom Paswan has proclaimed loyalty despite his steadfast support to Nitish Kumar.

The Jamui MP also deplored the heated exchanges between the chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on the floor of the assembly on Friday and said both shared the blame for the unsavoury turn of events.

“I would not like to take sides in this matter. From both sides many personal attacks were made. I do not think the discourse in Bihar assembly has ever touched such depths,” said Paswan.

The LJP chief, under whose stewardship the party fought more than half of the seats in the 243-strong assembly but won only one, tried to perk up his supporters and asked them to focus on the bright side.

“We could win only two seats in the previous assembly elections even though we had contested as part of the NDA.

This time, we were alone, without an army of star campaigners to canvass in our favour. But we secured 28 lakh votes and now our party is being talked about across the state,” Paswan said in his letter.

“It was the dream of the LJP founder, my late father, to help the party come of its own. We have taken a step in that direction. Let’s keep marching,” Paswan, who took over the party mantle from Paswan Sr a year ago, added.