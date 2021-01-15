Chinese aggression is a conspiracy to change status quo: Indian Army Chief

New Delhi

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said on Friday that Chinese aggression is a “conspiracy to change status quo” and stressed that the sacrifices of those killed in Galwan won’t go to waste.

Speaking at an event marking Army Day here, General Naravane referring to the Chinese standoff in Ladakh also said: “Nobody can test our patience.”

“Regarding conspiracy to unilaterally change status quo on borders, a befitting reply was given. I want to assure the country that sacrifice of bravehearts of Galwan would not go waste,” he said about the ongoing tension with China on northern borders.

He also said that no can change sovereignty of territorial integrity of the country.

“Our forces morale is very high and we are ready for any eventuality,” the Army chief added.

He also mentioned that eight rounds of talks between top military commanders have taken place and that India is looking for a resolution through dialogue.

The India and China standoff has now entered its ninth month as both sides continue with heavy deployment of troops, artillery guns, tanks and armoured vehicles in close proximity.

Tensions started with skirmishes in Pangong Lake in May 2020 when troops came to blows on more than one occasion leaving many injured on both sides.

On June 15, 2020, in an ugly clash in another area called the Galwan Valley, 20 Indian soldiers died, while the Chinese never made their casualty public.

The deadlock in Ladakh continues as there has been no progress in finding a solution despite eight rounds of Corps Commander level talks, the highest level of military dialogue.

Recognising the valour of those killed in action the Army Chief said: “We will always remember those who have sacrificed their lives. We want to tell their families we will always stand by them.”

Referring to Pakistan-sponsored terror, he said 300-400 terrorists are ready in launchpads across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate.

He also said there has been a 40 per cent increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the LoC.

In anti-terror operations, security forces have killed more than 200 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.