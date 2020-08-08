China would love to have me lose to ‘sleepy’ Biden: Trump

NEW JERSEY: US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that China would “love” to have an election if he lost to his “sleepy” Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“China would love for us to have an election where Donald Trump lost to sleepy Joe Biden. They would dream (that) they would own our country. If Joe Biden was president, China would rule our country,” he told reporters here.

He said that Iran would also “love” to see Trump lose the election in November, adding that if he won the elections, the US President will “make deals with Iran very quickly”.

“If and when we win, we will make deals with Iran very quickly. We will make deals with North Korea very quickly. If I did not win the elections in 2016, our country would have been in war with North Korea. We actually have a relation with North Korea,” Trump added.

On the subject of interference in the US elections, Trump called China “a bigger threat”.

“Do you think China is a bigger threat? I think maybe it is. We will be watching all of them very closely. The biggest risk we have is mail-in ballots because with the mail-in ballots it is much easier for a foreign power — whether it is Russia, China, Iran or North Korea — to forge ballots,” he further said.