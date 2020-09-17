ENTERTAINMENTTOP NEWS

Chikkanna to play the lead role in Upadhyaksha

Well known Kannada comedy actor Chikkanna will soon get a promotion to a hero’s role. He will play the lead role in the sandalwood movie Upadhyaksha directed by Chandra Mohan.

Musician composer Arjun Janya will be composing the music for this movie in which Sadhu Kokila and other actors will play the role of supporting characters.

According to director Chandra Mohan, the screenplay is about a youth from Mandya village. “The story is prepared wth the sense of humor of Chikkanna in mind,” he said.

It is not for the first time Chikkanna’s name has come up for a lead role. Earlier, he had signed a movie by name Samosa. However due to various reasons, it was not launched.

