Chetan to debut in Telugu films as a ‘colourful’ cop

Popular Kannada actor and activist Chetan is set to explore a new film industry. His debut Telugu film was launched on Wednesday and this as-yet-untitled project will be made in Kannada too. The film was flagged off in Hyderabad and will be shot and completed this month, the actor informs.

“This is a quirky character that is unlike anything that I have played in Kannada so far, which was one of the biggest reasons for me to listen to the script. This guy is a colourful and fun police officer, who is a kind of a dirty cop too,” says Chetan, who says that he’s also thrilled to explore a new industry.

“I have known Sai Karthik, who is a music director and is backing the film, for a long time. He is a good friend. He’s spoken about the Telugu film industry to me. I was really fascinated when they told me this story. It was reason enough to get me to say yes,” says Chetan, adding that Kannada scriptwriter Chakravarty, will turn director for this project

“The makers plan to reveal the title shortly and they will also announce the news of it being made as a Telugu-Kannada too soon,” shares Chetan.

In Kannada, the actor’s next release is Ranam, in which he co-starred with the late Chiranjeevi Sarja.