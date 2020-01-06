Chetan Kumar all set to get married

Actor and social worker Chetan Kumar is all set to tie the knot this year. The “Aa Dinagalu” actor will be marrying his long-time girlfriend, who is from North India. Chetan has decided to keep the wedding simple. He will be getting married in an orphanage.

Having been raised in the USA, Chetan left the country and came to India. He is very passionate about Kannada. Chetan graduated from Yale University in South Asian Studies with an Emphasis on Comparative Theater (2005). A US citizen, Chetan came to India as a Fulbright Scholar in 2005-06 to fulfill his passion to serve his native land.

Chetan made a great debut with “Aa Dinagalu” in 2007. However, he has acted only in seven films over the past 13 years. He has, instead, made himself more available for philanthropic activities. Chetan will next be seen in “Ranam” which is expected to release later this month.