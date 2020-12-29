SPORTSTOP NEWS

Chelsea, stung by Arsenal defeat, held 1-1 by Aston Villa

IBC News Bureau December 29, 2020
0 34 Less than a minute

LONDON

Chelsea, overhauled by coach Frank Lampard after a weekend loss to Arsenal, drew 1-1 at home to Aston Villa on Monday as Oliver Giroud’s first-half header was cancelled out shortly after the break by Anwar El Ghazi.

Lampard made six changes to the team that began Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to their London neighbours and his gamble on Giroud paid off when the France striker stooped to head in a cross by Ben Chilwell in the 34th minute.

It was Giroud’s third goal in four league starts this season, a contrast to a poor run for Timo Werner who has failed to score in the league since Nov. 7. The German, signed from RB Leipzig in the summer, appeared only as a substitute on Monday.

Villa drew level in the 50th minute when El Ghazi sidefooted a volley at the far post through the legs of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy after a cross by Matty Cash.

Chelsea protested in vain that their defender Andreas Christensen had been fouled in the build-up by Jack Grealish.

The result means Villa and Chelsea sit in fifth and sixth place in the table respectively ahead of Tuesday’s matches.

Tags
Show More

IBC News Bureau

Related Articles

December 29, 2020
68

Security breach? Toy helicopter lands inside airport compound

December 29, 2020
76

No flights – Many people from coastal Karnataka stranded abroad

December 29, 2020
70

Nursing colleges violate COVID rules – 15 students infected

December 29, 2020
65

‘MLA Khader creating confusion over construction of Beary academy office’ : Rahim Uchil

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker