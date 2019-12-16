Chelsea Lately star Chuy Bravo passes away

Chuy Bravo, who served as a sidekick to comedian Chelsea Handler on her show, has died.

According to Deadline, Bravo, who had turned 63 on December 7, passed away in Mexico City on Sunday. The cause of his death is yet to be determined.

The Mexican, who had dwarfism, was best known for working with Handler on her show “Chelsea Lately” during the period of 2007-2014.

He also appeared in films such as 2003’s “Tiptoes”, alongside Matthew McConaughey, “The Honeymooners” and Johnny Depp’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End”.

Besides his acting career, he was also the founder and face of Chuy’s restaurant.

Handler, 44, mourned his death on social media, sharing a throwback photo from the show.

“I loved this nugget in a big way, and I took great pleasure in how many people loved him as much as I did and do. @chuybravo gave us so much laughter and I’ll never forget the sound of his laughter coming from his office into mine. Or his ‘business calls’ with his ‘business manager’, or his shoe rack with all his children-sized shoes.

“I’ll never forget him coming to Christmas with my family one year in the Florida keys, and when my niece who was 5 or 6 at the time — saw him, she ran in the other direction saying she was scared. My sister and I were mortified and were apologising to Chuy, who told us, ‘It’s ok, lots of little kids get scared when they see big kids coming their way.’ I love you, Chuy!” the comedian wrote.