Chase has all the making of a commercial potboiler: director Vilok Shetty

Lockdown has left the Kannada audience seeking for intriguing content after months of not having access to entertainment. And at this point comes director Hari Anand’s Chase. The film directed by Hari Anand Shetty aka Vilok Shetty is a thriller that seeks to entertain audiences with some hitherto unseen whodunnit plots. The movie has entered the post-production stage with the best names on board in the technical department. Geetha Gurappa, India’s first woman Dolby Atmos expert, Liju Prabhakar, Kerala state award-winning DI colourist are some of the top-notch names working on the movie.

Even in the acting department, Chase has some of the foremost talents in the Kannada industry. They include Radhika Narayan, Sheetal Shetty, Avinash Narasimharaju, Arjun Yogi, Pramod Shetty, Arvind Rau, Rajesh Natarang and Aravind Bolar amongst other leading names. Vilok Shetty is confident that Chase will fulfil all the needs of a typical commercial potboiler and is all set to release the film’s songs next month. Karthik Acharya has scored some lilting tunes for the same. The music for the film has been composed by Karthik Acharya for which Dr Umesh Pilikudelu has penned the lyrics. Chase has choreography by Vijayarani and Sushant Poojary, who is also acting in the film. “Ace singers Vijay Prakash, Anuradha Bhat, Benny Dayal, Sanjith Hegde and Maqbool Mansoor Mohammed who have lent their voices,” says Vilok. Chase has been produced by Manohar Suvarna, Prashanth Shetty & Pradeep Shetty under the banner

Simplyfun media network Pvt Ltd while Shiv Shetty is working as Executive producer.