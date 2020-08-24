Chartered flight brings 175 Kannadigas from Saudi to Mangaluru

Dammam

Kannadigas who were stranded in Dammam in Saudi Arabia were brought to Mangaluru International Airport on a chartered flight.

The flight was arranged by Trading Allied Industrial Service Corporation with the help of Tausif Ahmed, Ameer Hussain and the owners of the company. Fayaz Muzain led the team that took the initiative to send people who were in trouble in Dammam back to native place. Irfan Abdul Khader and other members of the team also cooperated.

Priority was given to people who had lost their jobs, patients and senior citizens. The passengers in the flight included 12 babies, 32 children, senior citizens, 38 pregnant women, two cancer patients and one suffering from paralysis.

The team of eight youths who undertook this humanitarian act are from Krishnapura in Suratkal here in Mangaluru. The passengers who travelled by the flight were stranded as they did not get the opportunity to travel in earlier flights.