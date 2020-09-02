Charmadi Ghat road opens for light vehicles

Beltangady

Chikkamagaluru district deputy commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham has issued an order allowing movement of light vehicles on Charmadi Ghat road.

Due to heavy rains which lashed Charmadi Ghat region on the night of August 5, a huge boulder had got dislodged from the hill and dropped on the road. Several landslides all along the ghat stretch of the road had created obstacles for vehicular movement. As a precautionary measure, vehicles were allowed to move only between 7 am and 7 pm everyday on Charmadi Ghat.

From September 1 onward, light vehicles and KSRTC mini buses have been allowed to operate on the ghat road on all 24 hours of the day.

As the stretch of this road falling under Mangaluru region of National Highways Authority of India had not been damaged, the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district had allowed vehicles to move about in the section falling within that district in the past.