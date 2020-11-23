Chandu Gowda releases the poster of his upcoming film Jackpot

Kannada television’s popular face actor Chandu Gowda is quite busy being a talk show host was extremely excited on Sunday. The actor took to his social media handle to release the poster of his soon-to-release film Jackpot. Sharing the picture of the poster, Chandan posted, “I am extremely delighted to release the poster of my next movie JACKPOT. Get ready for out and out suspense thriller movie that’s gonna hit the theaters very soon..waiting to hit the jackpot with this movie.”

Talking to us about the film, Chandu says, “For the first time I will be playing a solo hero and this film is a suspense film and the film has a lot of suspense and thriller element including comedy. We are also planning to release it early February or March. But the date is yet to be finalized,” he adds.

This film would have Chandu Gowda in the lead along with actors Ashwin Rao Pallakki, Majaa Talkies Pavan Kumar, ShobithaShivanna and Mandya Ramesh.

Work wise, Chandu is awaiting the release of his films Kushka, Jackpot and Roberrt, and has already bagged two more projects that he will start shooting for from November. He has also made a foray in Telugu telly with the show Trinayani. One of his upcoming films will be the sequel to KamarottuCheckpost, in which Chandu would be seen playing the lead.