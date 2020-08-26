Chandrababu Naidu, alleges YSRCP of pursuing vendetta politics

Amaravati

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy of behaving like emperor Nero by not “initiating any effective steps to save the people’s lives when coronavirus is taking a heavy toll”.

Naidu alleged that YSRCP Government had miserably failed to come to the rescue of the people when they were caught in serious crisis situations due to coronavirus, floods and financial difficulties.

With 9,927 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of reported cases has risen to 3,71,639 in Andhra Pradesh. The state reported 9,419 recoveries and 92 deaths on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of senior party leaders, Chandrababu Naidu said that spread of coronavirus in East Godavari district is a cause for greater concern now.

“But, the Jagan Reddy regime was busy with playing a risky, dangerous 3 Cards poker game with Amaravati Capital and with the future of the AP people,” Naidu said.

Chandrababu Naidu called upon the people to express their opinion against the “destructive 3 Capitals plan” by giving their responses in the ‘apwithamaravati’ website.

“The government should open its eyes with the resounding positive referendum that the Andhra Pradesh people would give through this portal. The people were questioning the government on giving house sites in lands which were now submerged under floodwater. Without taking any opinion from any side, the ruling party was blindly going ahead thus leading the State into a dead-end,” Naidu alleged.

Chandrababu Naidu slammed the YSRCP regime for ‘foisting false cases’ on the TDP leaders in “order to suppress the voice” and “eliminate the Opposition in the State”.

“By sending the TDP leaders to jails, the ruling party created situations leading to the Opposition leaders becoming Corona patients. Atchannaidu and JC Prabhakar Reddy were clear examples of this. False charges were made against Kollu Ravindra. Harassment of TDP leaders was continuing even during the Covid time,” he said.