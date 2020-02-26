Chandan-Nivedita gets hitched in Mysuru

Rapper Chandan Shetty and model Niveditha stepped into marital life in Mysuru. The marriage was held as per the Bunt and Vokkaliga traditions.

They tied the knot in the presence of Chandan Shetty’s parents Premalatha and Paramesh as well as Nivedita’s parents Hema and Ramesh

“Power star” Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhruva Sarja, Akul Balaji, and other Sandalwood personalities attended the reception on Tuesday, February 25 evening.

Shetty and Niveditha, contestants of Kannada Bigg Boss 5, were seeing each other for the last two years. Shetty used the Mysuru Dasara stage to propose to Niveditha which led to a controversy.