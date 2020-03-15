Chandan-Nivedita clarifies rumours on their honeymoon trip

Chandan Shetty and Nivedita Gowda were married in Mysore. Later they flee to honeymoon. However, while they were enjoying their private moments, there was rumor about them. Some have expressed concern that the coronavirus virus may have been present. On March 1, Chandan Shetty and Nivedita Gowda left for the Netherlands. The coronavirus was infected in many countries at the time. Taking this into account, the couple canceled their Paris tour. They decided to go to the country where coronavirus is not affected and returned back recently.

The pair wandered in the Netherlands for three days. But the news was that he had gone to Italy. Chandan Shetty explained, “We didn’t go to Italy. We spent three days in Netherland, and later on March 6 midnight we returned back to India. If we had known that coronavirus would spread in this manner, we wouldn’t have gone for our honeymoon. Some people are spreading rumours and gossip on our honeymoon trip.”

Nivedita and Chandan who went abroad may have been infected with the corona. Hence, they underwent screening at the airport and Mysuru DC had requested them to co-operate for the further procedure. They both have stated that they are safe.