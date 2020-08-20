Chamarajanagar has best enforcement, contact tracing figures

Mysuru

Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, once infamous for being sandalwood smuggler Veerapan’s hideout, popular among wildlife enthusiasts and considered unlucky by a long line of Chief Ministers, is now a dark horse, leading in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state COVID-19 War Room report shows as of Wednesday that the district has the highest number of incidents of action taken against violation of COVID-19 regulations and the best surveillance record.

Enforcement

The district has the most (40) number of FIRs (first information report) and institutional quarantine (IQ) initiated per 1,000 violations of home quarantine norms. It is followed by Bidar and Gadag having 33 and 26 numbers of FIRs and IQs registered for 1,000 such violations.

Contact tracing

When it comes to district-wise number of primary contacts per patient for the last 15 days, Chamarajanagar fares best among all districts in the state at 7.1, followed by Mandya at 5.7 and Davangere at 4.9.

Considering both primary and secondary contacts, the district has a better record with 14.4 contacts per patient compared to Tumakuru’s 9.8, which is a distant second.

Efficient contact tracing work has led to the district having one of the best positivity rates (the number of positive patients per 100 tests) among asymptomatic patients for the last 7 days at 5.7%. Only Chikkaballapura has a better number at 5.3% for the same category.

According to the WHO, 5% should be the target positivity rate for an entire population.

While statewide, the number of cases has seen an exponential increase since the last week of June, Chamarajanagar has seen an arrested growth both in caseload and fatalities.

Only Kodagu (337) has fewer number of active cases in the state than Chamarajanagar (422). In terms of fatalities too, the district fares better than most with 21 deaths (21.6 deaths per million population). Statewide, Karnataka has a death per million figure of 66.1.

According to senior officials in the Karnataka government engaged to manage the crisis, the condition is the testament to the district authority’s intervention even though it’s the third least populous district. While the population is less, it borders Mysuru as well as Erode in Tamil Nadu. It’s also a district which acts as a transit between Bengaluru and Kerala.

Senior IAS officer Munish Moudgil, State War Room-in-charge said, “The number of contacts per patient shows that the district is doing good work. That’s the only way to prevent the spread of the infection. The higher (the number of contacts), the better; else, if we don’t identify and quarantine contacts, they will spread the infection to others.”

He added, “It’s most important that all contacts and interstate arrivals quarantine themselves. If that happens, then in 20-25 days COVID-19 will reduce by 90% in the state.”