Centre, state govts should provide adequate opportunities for labourers: Mayawati

New Delhi

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday urged the Centre and state governments to provide adequate opportunity to labourers, who, she said are somehow working under MNREGA to feed their family.

“Statistics show again that crores of labourers in country despite hardships, are sticking to traditions of having their bread by hard work, especially migrant labourers in Bihar and UP are somhow feeding their families working under MNREGA. So, Centre and State government should provide them adequate opportunities,” she said in a tweet, roughly translated from Hindi.

Last month, she welcomed the guidelines rolled out by the Union Home Ministry on Unlock-4, and said that “this will stop politics being done under the veil of COVID-19 and help people during these trying times.”

“The general guidelines rolled out by the Union Home Ministry over lockdown/unlock for all the states is a welcome move and was demanded by the BSP in the past. This will stop politics being done under the veil of COVID-19 and help people during these trying times,” she had tweeted.

Earlier, Home Ministry had issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In Unlock-4, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further.