Centre must curb China’s spying: Ex-CM

Bagalkot

One country should not spy on another one; if it is happening, the Union government should curb such activities, said former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Badami on Tuesday.

During a visit to his constituency, Siddaramaiah was commenting on reports of finding names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and himself in China’s spying list. “Such activities are not good for any country. If China’s list is genuine, the Union government should act seriously,” he urged.

When asked about reports that he had been invited to contest from Kolar in the next elections, he said he is currently representing Badami and there was no thought of contesting from anywhere else. “We have not finalised the candidate for Sira bypolls yet. We are holding a meeting tomorrow to take a decision,” he said.

Siddaramaiah inaugurated drinking water projects and launched various development programmes in his constituency. He was accompanied by his son Yatindra, former ministers BB Chimmanakatti, HY Meti and others.