Centre announces SOPs to resume Metro from September 7

NEW DELHI: Metro services across the country will resume in a graded manner from September 7 and all corridors will become operational by September 12, Union minister of housing & urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri announced on Wednesday.

The Centre has also announced standard operating procedures (SOPs) for metro operations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are the guideline issued by the Centre:

* Entry and exit gates at containment zones will remain closed

* Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel after thermal screening

* Metro rails can skip stations to maintain social distancing

* Minimum luggage and no metallic items during travel

* In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains will be done

* Wearing of face masks to be mandatory for all passengers and staff. Metro rail corporations may make arrangements for supply of masks on payment basis to the persons arriving without mask.

* Use of Aarogya Setu App will be encouraged.

* Provision of sanitizers will be made at entry into the stations for use by passengers

* Sanitization of all areas having human interface viz. equipment, train, working area, lift, escalators, handrail, AFC gate, toilets etc. will be done at regular intervals

* Use of Smart Card and cashless/online transactions will be encouraged. Tokens and paper slips/ticket to be used with proper sanitization

* Adequate waiting time at stations to enable smooth boarding/deboarding ensuring social distancing

The Centre said that Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Gujarat and UP Metro (Lucknow) have prepared their own SOPs based on the above guidelines.

It added that the Maharashtra government will resume metro operation from October 20.