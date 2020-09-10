Central team completes flood tour

Bagalkot

The six-member inter-ministerial Central team has completed its study tour of the flood-hit areas in the State. They had toured Bagalkot, Kodagu, Gadag, Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad and Belagavi in this regard.The team met Revenue Minister R Ashoka in the presence of Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar and Karnataka Disaster Management Authority Commissioner Manoj Rajan on Wednesday.

Though the State government has demanded Rs 8,000 plus crore, the state may receive only about Rs 600 crore as per disaster management norms, a top source said. This amount will be released after the national executive committee of the disaster management meets and decides in about a month. For cash-strapped Karnataka, the Rs 600 crore would still be important, the source said.

The team returned to Delhi in the evening. It will now submit its report to the Central government and this will be taken up by the disaster management national executive committee. The national executive committee is expected to look into the reports of disaster claims of other states as well like the Central team report on damage to West Bengal due to Cyclone Amphan. Inter-ministerial committees had carried out assessments in Tripura, Meghalaya and Assam in the North East and other states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan.