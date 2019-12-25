CCB nabs two students for drug peddling

The CCB on Tuesday arrested a student and his associate who imported psychotropic drugs from the Netherlands through the dark web to sell during New Year’s Eve.

DCP (Crime) Kuldeep Kumar Jain said that the accused have been identified as Tushar Jain (20) and his associate Shakib Khan (21).

“We have recovered Rs 10 lakh worth drugs including 80 grams of MDMA and 43 LSD strips and ecstasy tablets,” said the police official.

Jain was pursuing business administration at a city college and peddled drugs besides working at his relative’s gold shop. The quick money in drug business prompted him to quit studies, gang up with Khan and buy drugs from the dark web.

The official added that Jain imported drugs from the Netherlands through darknet by paying bitcoins –the cryptocurrency- and was readying to sell the drugs to his contacts in the city. He had also purchased the purity kit to check the quality of the drugs.

On getting a tip that the accused was receiving the drug consignment through courier at his godown on Tannery Road, a CCB team raided the place and caught the duo red-handed. The two men have been booked under various sections of the IT Act and NDPS Act. They were taken into custody for further interrogation.

This is the third incident this month of local youths importing drugs. On December 13, CCB sleuths arrested three people for growing marijuana in pots using LED lights at a Kengeri apartment. They imported hydro marijuana from the Netherlands.

In a different case, one person was arrested for buying and selling the highly-processed marijuana variety hydro ganja procured from a Canadian cartel. He had concealed the drugs under layers of chocolates and jelly candy. The drugs were packaged in baby milk containers using Amazon wrapping papers and delivered through a courier company.