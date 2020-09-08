CCB findspolice uniform in Viren Khanna’s house during raid

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials have found a pair of Karnataka state police uniforms in Viren Khanna’s house in Shanthi Nagar during the search. Viren who is already in police custody was taken to his house as the officials had specific information that he had some important materials needed in the case.

“During the search in Viren Khanna’s house, we have found a pair of Karnataka police uniform and other materials, the investigation is done in a proper manner, we have already arrested six persons in the case registered at Cottonpet police station under NDPS Act. We will further investigate why Viren had the police uniform in his house. The uniform is along with a belt, cap, shoes but no stars on it,” Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime) said.

According to an officer who was a part of the raid, Khanna had posted images of himself wearing a police uniform on social media, but the stars of the uniform were not found during the raid. “We have also got some materials in his house useful for our NDPS Act case, we will be sending the samples to the forensic science laboratory after the search procedure is completed,” the officer added.

Viren is not cooperating for the search in his house, when officers asked him to give them the keys or show them his room key and also a locker key. Viren reportedly told the officials that he didn’t have the keys, so they had to call a duplicate key maker and opened his room and locker. He is accused number 3 in the case is one of the main accused. Viren, an event and party organiser is known for his ostentatious parties which are attended by VVIPs, celebrities, foreign nationals, Bollywood and Sandalwood actors. He is well known in party circles and has been written about in many newspapers.