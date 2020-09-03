CCB denies Ragini’s request, serves second notice to appear today

Barely a few hours after noted actress Ragini Dwivedi failed to appear before the CCB officials for interrogation on Thursday, the cops have issued a second notice directing the Sandalwood actress to appear before CCB cops for questioning on Friday.

Previously, Ragini Dwivedi who was summoned by the Central Crime Branch in Bengaluru in connection with a drug use case failed to appear before the police on Thursday. The actor was summoned in wake of the Kannada film industry being linked to wide-scale drug abuse.

In a series of tweets, Ragini, on Thursday, claimed innocence and said that she will appear before the police on Monday. She said her lawyers had appeared before the police and explained her situation because of which she could not appear before the CCB on Thursday.

She said, “I am grateful for all the concern expressed by the public about a notice I received yesterday. As I received it at a very short notice,I was unable to appear today before the CCB police.However out of respect for the process of the law ( contd )”

She added, “My advocates have presented themselves before the police, have explained my difficulty in not being able to appear today and have sought time. I am committed to appear on Monday morning before the police.”

She claimed that she has nothing to hide but will “humbly participate in any questioning”.

“I consider it my duty as a citizen to humbly participate in any questioning that the police might have. I have nothing to hide and have no connection with any unlawful activity which is being probed by the CCB police. Once again I express my gratitude to concern,” her tweet read.

The allegation of drug use in the Kannada film circles had come up with the authorities arresting an international drug racket, including a kingin identified as Anikha, on August 21. Police and the Narcotics Control Bureau have said that during interrogation Anikha have dropped many big names of the Sandalwood industry who were allegedly part of her clientele.

Ragini was summoned along with a friend, a government employee, after filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh had reportedly told the CCB about Ragini’s involvement.

The CCB has meanwhile begun conducting surprise checks on vehicles. On Wednesday, vehicles at the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus terminal in Majestic were checked. This was after the CCB suspected an inter-state drug racket. Both state-run and private vehicles were searched at various checkpoints in the city too.

According to Sandeep Patil, the drug peddlers who were arrested allegedly confessed that the product was brought into the city via buses and trains late into the night to avoid detection.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has said that it will take action against actors and technicians consuming or selling drugs. The KFCC’s members met on Wednesday and its President DR Jayaraj said that the body would report those consuming drugs to the police. “If any actor or any member of the film industry is proven guilty of having consumed drugs or sold them, the chamber will initiate action against them,” Jayaraj added.

Jayaraj also maintained that it was wrong to blame the entire industry of drug abuse due to the activities of a few.

The drug abuse case

The current drug bust started on August 20 when the Narcotics Control Bureau conducted raids in Navi Mumbai and seized over 3000 MDMA pills. Following this, the NCB arrested a couple- HA Choudhary and R Batharey. The NCB then raided the residences of three drug peddlers in Bengaluru.

On August 21, the NCB conducted raids at Nikoo Homes, an upscale gated community in Bengaluru and seized 96 pills of MDMA, weighing 40 gm, and 180 LSD blots. A drug peddler named Ravindra was arrested here. The second raid was conducted at Royal Suites Hotel service apartment in Kalyan Nagar, 145 MDMA pills weighing 60 gm were seized along with Rs 2,20,500 cash. The sleuths arrested a man named Anoop Mohammed, who was allegedly in possession of these drugs. Anoop Mohammed meanwhile is a friend of Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of CPI (M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Bineesh has denied any knowledge about the drug trade.

Based on inputs from the arrested accused in these two raids, the NCB arrested Anikha D, who is the prime suspect in the case, from her home in Doddagubbi. The NCB seized 270 MDMA pills, weighing 111.6 gm, from her residence.

Following this, the NCB had said that actors and musicians from Karnataka were under its scanner in connection with the racket that was busted. The NCB’s revelation led to the state government ordering an inquiry into the drug racket operating in Karnataka. The Central Crime Branch has been charged with the probe. However, a few days ago, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh told the media that several actors in Sandalwood consumed drugs at rave parties. On Sunday last, he was questioned by the CCB, where he is said to have submitted a list of names of actors, directors and musicians, who allegedly consume drugs. The CCB has asked Indrajit Lankesh to appear before the investigators on Thursday and has asked him to furnish proof of his allegations.