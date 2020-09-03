CCB arrests another man in KFI drugs scandal

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police has arrested a man for his alleged involvement in connection with a case related to drug abuse in the Kannada film industry, officials said on Thursday.

According to CCB officials, the man has been identified as Ravi, and the procedure to take his custody for further investigation is being undertaken.

Earlier, the CCB had sent a notice to Kannada actress Ragini to appear before it for investigation in connection with the drug case.

It had earlier this week also asked Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, who appeared before the Branch to give information about the consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry, to submit evidence to corroborate his statement.

The Anti-Narcotics Wing of the CCB had on Sunday issued a notice to Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry and asked him to share information.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja.