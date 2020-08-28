CBI to reopen mysterious death case of IAS Officer in 2017

In a fresh development in the mysterious death of a Karnataka-cadre IAS officer Anurag Tewari in Lucknow three years ago, the trial court has directed for a fresh probe in the case. The special CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) court in Lucknow has ordered a Superintendent of Police-rank officer to reopen the case and establish if the death was by murder. Along with this, the CBI court has also rejected the CBI’s closure report in the case.

The 2008 batch IAS officer was found dead in Lucknow under mysterious circumstances in 2017 in the wee hours of May 17. He was found dead near a guesthouse in which he was staying in Lucknow’s Hazratganj.

Mayank, Anurag’s brother said that the family is happy with the verdict. “The CBI was trying to hush up the case for some reason. We are convinced that he was murdered. While his phone was found unlocked, the CBI has claimed that they have failed to open his iPad to gather evidence.”

At the time of death Tewari was posted in Bengaluru as Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Commissioner. A Special Investigative Team which was formed by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the case had reportedly found that there was no CCTV footage of him walking out of the guesthouse. There was also no record of anyone having visited him during the intervening nights of May 16 and 17.

Lucknow Development Authority’s Vice Chairman, Prabhu Narayan Singh, who was Anurag’s batch mate and also an IAS officer was sharing the same room in the guesthouse.

The postmortem report then had said that he died of asphyxiation but the cause for lack of oxygen remains was not known.

Soon after the death, Anurag’s family members had demanded a CBI probe as they claimed that he had proof of large scale corruption in his department which included evidence against even the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. They had sought a CBI probe then only and had even written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mayank had also said that Anurag was not paid salary for the previous five months and was on the verge of resigning from the service.

The probe had also revealed that Anurag only had Rs 10,000 in his bank account. The case was officially transferred to the CBI in June.