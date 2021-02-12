Catherine Tresa- A journalist in Sree Vishnu film

Bengaluru beauty Catherine Tresa who was last seen in romantic and emotional drama World Famous Lover starring the young and happening actor Vijay Deverakonda, has been roped in an upcoming untitled film, in which Sree Vishnu will play the lead role. Catherine Tresa will play the love interest of Sree Vishnu and will make her screen presence in the role of a journalist.

The upcoming untitled film will be helmed by Baanam and Basanthi fame Chaitanya, and produced by Eega producer Sai Korrapati. The regular shoot of this film of Sree Vishnu will commence very soon.

The sources say that Catherine Tresa who is known for acting in Sarrainodu, Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Jaya Janaki Nayaka and others, was very impressed with the narration and she gave her nod immediately. She will be seen in a journalist role which has a lot of scope for performance.

On the otherside, currently Sree Vishnu is working for upcoming movie Gaali Sampath, directed by Anish Krishna, produced by S Krishna, Harish Peddi and Sahu Garapati through Shine Screens and Imagespark Entertainment. The film has Lovely Singh as the leading lady whereas Rajendra Prasad, Tanikella Bharani, Raghu Babu and Karate Kalyani will be seen in crucial roles.