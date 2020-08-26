Cases drop by 40% in south B’luru, recovery rate rises to 25%

Not long ago, fears of community transmission loomed over Bengaluru south zone as the positivity rate hovered around 25%. But barely a month on, a robust system has reversed the trend. After cases spiralled alarmingly in June and July, zonal health officials launched an aggressive community testing drive to reduce the positivity rate to 12% over a month.

Officials involved in Covid-19 management say the number of cases daily in South zone has crashed from 500 to 300 — a 40% drop. State Covid-19 War Room data shows that of 5,20,308 contacts (primary and secondary) of patients identified in Bengaluru Urban, 1,62,480 were in south zone, comprising BTM Layout, Basavanagudi, Jayanagar, Padmanabhanagar, Vijayanagar and Padarayanapura wards, besides parts of Byatarayanapura. The zone is home to an estimated 19-lakh people.

Between March 8 and August 18, south zone reported 18,746 positive cases, just a tad lower than west zone which reported 20,515 cases. But testing was scaled up to 140%, as part of the test-track-trace-treatment strategy.

Dr Shivakumar M, health officer, BBMP south zone said they adopted an aggressive all-round strategy to contain the spread.

“We feared community spread, so we targeted communities and tested its members,” Dr Shivakumar said. “We launched a campaign to test people working in factories, for example. Likewise, we tested traders and BBMP pourakarmikas and other communities as well. As manpower also increased by August, we worked at the booth-level to trace at least 20 [including primary and secondary] contacts of each positive patient. This number used to be 3-4 in June and July.”

A well-coordinated team kept a hawk’s eye on individuals in home quarantine. The health officer said, “We reduced the positivity rate by half. We want to bring it to under 5%. We are conducting at least 5,000 tests every day, which is the highest in Bengaluru. We want to conduct tests in gated communities like apartments as well, but for that we need public cooperation.”

South zone nodal officer Munish Moudgil said increased testing and robust isolation monitoring helped reduce numbers. He said in July, south zone was reporting about 500 cases a day, but it has now come down to 300 per day. “Among all the zones, the testing numbers and the contact tracing numbers are the highest on south zone. It is second highest in terms of contacts per patient and has the highest home quarantine visits per day,” he said.

BBMP data shows Covid-19 cases in west zone have significantly increased over the past few days. About 500-600 positive cases are being reported from the zone every day in the 10 days leading to August 23. West zone now accounts for 25% of positive cases reported in the city in the 10 days, while the south zone’s share has fallen to 16%.