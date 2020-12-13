Case registered against activists for protest without permission

Udupi

Taluk magistrate and tahsildar Pradeep Kurdekar S received information on the evening of Saturday, that activists of Campus Front of India are holding a protest near Clock Tower of the city, without maintaining any social distance or safety norms and causing inconvenience to the traffic.

On visiting the spot, the magistrate and tahsildar noted that around 20 to 25 people were protesting without maintaining any social distance and causing disturbance to the flow of traffic. When inquired about their names five people said that their names are Nawaz Sheikh, Masood, Osama, Jishan and Raziq. Others fled from the spot.

The activists were protesting the arrest of their general secretary by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), without seeking permission from the administration and without following any coronavirus protocol or safety measures. A case is registered against the protesters as per the complaint filed by the tahsildar in the city police station under crime serial no 123/2020 and column 143, 147, 269, 290, 341 and 149 of IPC.