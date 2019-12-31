Carrie to not host CMA Awards 2020

For the past 12 years, when fans tuned in to watch the annual Country Music Association Awards, they were greeted by country superstar Carrie Underwood as the event’s host. But in 2020, it looks like the “Before He Cheats” singer is relinquishing her duties.

In a touching Instagram post on Monday (Dec. 30), Underwood took a moment to reflect on her 12 years of hosting the ceremony, especially in 2019 where she presented alongside fellow country music legends Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire. “One of the highlights of 2019 and of my entire career so far was being on stage with the legends that are Reba and Dolly Parton,” she wrote. “I’m so proud that we could celebrate the incredible female artists that are part of the legacy of country music, past, present and future, and I’m thankful for the huge audiences all over the world that tuned in to see it.”

She continued, thanking her other frequent co-host Brad Paisley and reveling in how “hard to believe” it was that she got to host for 12 consecutive years. But with that being said, she stated that she would not be returning to her duties in 2020. “It’s hard to imagine topping what we have accomplished together, so I’ve decided that it’s time to pass the hosting torch (at least for now!) to others that will cherish it and honor it as much as I do.”

In co-hosting the CMA Awards for 12 straight years, Underwood tied Vince Gill as the most frequent host in the show’s 53-year history. Gill hosted or co-hosted for 12 straight years from 1992-2003. But Underwood is stepping down before she could surpass Gill’s mark.

While fans may be sad to hear that Underwood won’t be returning to host the April show, they still have plenty to be excited about: In the coming year, Underwood is set to release her new fitness guide in March, along with other projects that she teased in her Instagram post. “I’ve got so many exciting things coming in the New Year and beyond, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for all of us,” she wrote.