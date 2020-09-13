Captain dies on board ship, vessel docks at Karwar

Karwar

The captain of a cargo ship, which left Chennai and was bound for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) died of a heart attack on board on Saturday just off the Karwar shore. The ship was subsequently diverted to the Karwar Port. The deceased captain, Jitendra Kumar, 48, was a resident of Gaya in Bihar state. The officials at the port had the postmortem of his body conducted at the Karwar Medical College.

Officials at the port said that the ship, laden with asphalt, had sailed from Iran to Chennai, and was headed to UAE after unloading its cargo. Jitendra reportedly collapsed while in the bathroom on Saturday morning, and when the crew found him in that state, it was decided to divert the vessel to the nearest port, which was Karwar. However, Jitendra was declared dead when the ship docked in Karwar.

Police said that Jitendra’s brother had reached Karwar via Goa, adding that the former’s body would be handed once all the formalities were concluded.