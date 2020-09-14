Cannot hide failures behind drugs case: Siddaramaiah to Yediyurappa

Bengaluru

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday September 13 asserted that linking politicians to a case based on a photo with the accused was an unhealthy trend.

He was speaking to reporters after releasing a booklet ‘Farmers Security, Country’s Security’ authored by Justice Nagmohan Das.

He added that there was no way to know the history of everyone participating in random ceremonies.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has to realise that he cannot cover up his government’s failures behind this (drug mafia). He will have to answer for the failures as the opposition party will surely make him answer during the forthcoming Legislature session that will commence from September 21,” Siddaramaiah said.

He assured that the opposition party would fully cooperate to make the state free of drugs. “Drugs are a big menace, we all know it. It needs to be dealt with an iron hand. That being said, the opposition cannot allow the ruling party to hide behind this,” he added.

Responding to a question, Siddaramaiah contended that the Congress party will not protect anyone who has violated the law or indulged in anti-national activities.

“What is happening in the case of our MLA (former minister Zameer Ahmed Khan) is that he has become a favorite punching bag for the BJP. That cannot be allowed,” he said.

“Nothing wrong in Zameer going to casino”

“It is not wrong to go to casino. But if someone has involved in drugs trade, then it is wrong,” said Siddaramaiah, defending the statement of MLA Zameer Ahmed.

“Former CM Kumaraswamy has agreed that he had gone to casino with Zameer Ahmed. I will not say much on this subject. I have seen casino when I went overseas. But I have not played. Zameer’s Colombo trip is not a crime,” said Siddaramiah.

Siddaramaiah further said, “Drug network has been active in the state for many years. Let the investigation be impartial. BJP government should not use this to cover up their administration’s failures. Investigation should not be carried out with the intention of settling political scores. I do not know whether Zameer Ahmed is in the drugs trade. Prashanth Sambaragi accuses him. It is also said that a person called Fazeel is involved the drugs trade. Let them take action against him also.

“In some photo a thief might be standing with me. It does not mean that I am a thief. When Zameer met me he had said that he had not committed any mistake. Prashant Sambaragi is with BJP, is he not? Have we levelled any allegations against him? Ask Sambaragi about the people involved in the drugs trade. It is not right to accuse somebody with a political motive,” said the former CM.