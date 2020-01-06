CITIESTOP NEWS

Candlelight vigil against JNU violence

IBC News Bureau January 6, 2020
Students in Indian Institute of Management – Bengaluru (IIM-B) and National Law School of India University (NLSIU) held candlelight vigils on Sunday night in protest against the violence reported in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

According to the protesters, it was a spontaneous reaction to the reports of unidentified members wearing masks attacking students and faculty at the JNU campus.”At around 10 pm, 50-60 students gathered to organise a candlelight vigil inside the university premises after the news of what happened in JNU began circulating. We are disturbed by the events there and we are planning fresh protests on Monday,” said a student of NLSIU.

A midnight vigil was also held at IIM-B on Sunday night and students holding candles showed solidarity with their counterparts in JNU.

