‘Call to action for human rights’: Guterres

Geneva

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday pinpointed the “alarming levels of femicide” while issuing a “Call to action for human rights” at the 43rd regular session of the UN Human Rights Council.

Lamenting rising attacks on human rights Guterres said that “violence against women and girls is the world’s most pervasive human rights abuse.”

“We are seeing a pushback against women’s rights, alarming levels of femicide, attacks on women human rights defenders, and the persistence of laws and policies that perpetuate subjugation and exclusion,” said Guterres.

Emphasising on the importance of rights in gender equality and equal rights for women, the UN Secretary-General also raked up the issue of women’s participation in political leadership.

“We also continue to see chronic stagnation in women’s participation in political leadership roles, peace processes and economic inclusion.”

“The gaps may vary but the roots and reasons are the same: power. For millennia, women have been systematically silenced, marginalized and ignored,” he added.

He further pledged to reach gender parity throughout the UN system by the year 2028: “We pledge to reach gender parity throughout the UN system at all levels by 2028, apply a gender perspective to everything the United Nations does.”

Lastly, he called on the international community to support policies and legislation that promote gender parity.

“Today, I call on every country to support policies and legislation that promote gender equality, repeal discriminatory laws, end violence against women and girls, ensure sexual and reproductive health and rights, and strive for women’s equal representation and participation in all spheres,” he said.

Guterres’ call to action for human rights singles out seven areas where concerted efforts could achieve a quantum leap in progress or avert the risk of backsliding. The UN secretary spoke out against rising racism, white supremacy and extremism.