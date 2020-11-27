STATESTOP NEWS

Cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days: CM BSY

Bengaluru

While stating that he will visit Delhi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said the cabinet expansion will be done after three-four days.

While addressing a press conference, Yediyurappa said “nothing” has been decided on the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community’s recommendation to the Centre to be included as a backward caste.

“We have not decided anything about Veerashaiva-Lingayat’s proposal to the central government to add it into the central Other Backward Caste (OBC) list. Everything will be decided after I visit Delhi. As of now, we are discussing other important issues. I spoke to Amit shah in the morning and the cabinet expansion will be done soon in three-four days,” Chief Minister said.

Earlier on November 19, the Chief Minister had met BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda in the national capital.

On November 12, a meeting of senior BJP MLAs was held at minister Ramesh Jarakiholi’s residence amid speculations of Karnataka Cabinet reshuffle. More than a dozen aspirants are waiting to be included in seven vacant chairs.

