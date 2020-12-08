Cabbie tries to smuggle drugs worth Rs 28 lakh stuffed inside teddy bear; held

A 34-year-old cab driver was recently arrested for allegedly smuggling Yaba tablets (MDMA laced with caffeine) and heroin powder worth Rs 28 lakh hidden in a teddy bear into Bengaluru.

The accused is Sakir Hussain Choudhury, resident of Ulsoor and a native of Assam.

S Murugan, additional commissioner of police (east zone), said Ulsoor police had information about Choudhury’s drug-peddling business. “They were observing his movements and arrested him with narcotic substances while he was ferrying them to the city from Assam. He had procured them at the Bangladesh border,” he said.

SD Sharanappa, deputy commissioner of police (east), said Choudhury went to Assam with his wife and children. He hid the drugs inside a teddy bear and gave it to his children assuming police wouldn’t suspect anything.

“Choudhury is being arrested for the first time for drug peddling. He may have been part of the illegal business for a long time. He used to sell drugs near educational institutions. We’ve collected information about his customers,” Sharanappa said.

Police had questioned his family members and it appeared that they were not aware of the drugs. Ulsoor police stopped Choudhury’s cab near the checkpost at MV Garden on Old Madras Road at 4.20pm on December 3. Inspector Shivaprasad alerted D Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (Ulsoor sub-division), who rushed to the spot. Police noticed Choudhury’s efforts to hide the teddy bear inside the car and took it for checking. The teddy bear was heavy, which further raised their suspicion.

On ripping it open, police found 2,200 Yaba pills worth Rs 22 lakh and 71 grams of heroin powder worth Rs 6 lakh. “Choudhury had packed the pills in small pouches and the powder in soap boxes,” Sharanappa said.