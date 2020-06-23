CA kills self after killing wife in B’luru, mother-in-law in Kolkata

A shocking crime in Bengaluru’s Whitefield has come to light after the Kolkata police revealed a double murder. Amit Agarwal, allegedly killed his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania and thereafter took his own life in Kolkata. His suicide note said that he had also killed his wife in Bengaluru.

While he had killed his wife over the weekend in Bengaluru, he later flew down to Kolkata and killed his mother-law on Monday before taking his own life.

Based on a tip-off from the Kolkata police, Bengaluru’s Mahadevpura Police personnel made their way to the apartment occupied by Shilpi Agarwal, who was the wife of Amit Agarwal.

When the police found that no one was answering the door, they broke it open. Police then found the body of the deceased Shilpi Agarwal lying on the kitchen floor.

Police said that prima facie, it looked like she had been murdered. Police said that it was subject to official confirmation by post-mortem.

The police, while looking through the Bengaluru apartment found a suicide note allegedly written by Amit Agarwal.

Police have booked a case of murder at Mahadevpura Police Station, and investigation has begun.

The couple were in the midst of a legal battle over property and in the process of filing for divorce. The couple were both chartered accountants and Shilpi had moved to Bengaluru with their son following their separation.

The Agarwal couple had been separated for two years. Amit had flown to Bengaluru after the lockdown had eased, gone to his wife’s house to kill her, and then took their son with him. In Kolkata, he left the son at his brother’s house, and then went to his in-law’s house.

Shilpi’s father Subhas Dhandhania somehow managed to lock himself in the room and sought help from the police. Police entered the flat where Amit was found lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Police recovered a suicide note allegedly written by Amit which said that he had killed his wife in Bengaluru.