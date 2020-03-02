BWSSB seek IISc aid to surpass water supply network

Four technical committees headed by professors from the Indian Institute of Science and with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board engineers as members, will work on finding solutions to improve the water supply network and ensure efficient wastewater treatment in the city.

The committees will focus on electrical system improvement and upgradation, wastewater system management and upgradation, hydraulics and distribution system improvement and upgradation and sensing, communications and data system. Each will focus on one area of improvement or upgradation, said BWSSB chairman Tushar Girinath.

“These committees will work as the think tanks for BWSSB,” said Girinath. Each committee will be headed by a senior IISc professor while it will have four BWSSB engineers or assistant engineers as members. IISc is currently monitoring consumption and unaccounted for water in several areas of south Bengaluru.

MS Mohan Kumar, department of civil engineering, IISc and head of hydraulics and distribution system improvement and upgradation technical committee, said there is inequity in water supply in the city; there is a huge difference between the amount of water supplied and consumed. “A lot of energy is also spent due to leakages and blocks in the transmission system,” he said at an event recently.