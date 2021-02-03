BWSSB Adalath on February 4

BWSSB water Adalath is held on 04.02.2021 in a (West-1), (South West-1), (South East-1), (South-1),(East-2)-1, (East-1)-1, (North Village-2), (Central -1) , (North West-1) and (North West-4) sub divisions from 9:30.am to 11.00 am to settle the grievances concerned with the water billing, delay in providing water supply & sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection & other related issues. The details of the places where the Adalath will be held is as follows.
|Sub-division
|Address
|Phone Number
|(West-1)
|Ground floor, Arkavathi Bhavan, 5th Main, 9th cross, RPC Layout, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage,Bangalore-40
|9845444069
|(South West-1)
|Dwarakanath Road, VV Puram, opposite National College,Bangalore-04
|22425193
|(South East-1)
|Swami Vivekananda Road, Opposite Lido Mall,Halasur, Bangalore-08
|9845444052
|(South-1)
|Jamboosavari Dinne Main Road, JP Nagar 8th phase, Bangalore-76
|9740984164
|(East-2)-1
|1st Block ,9th ‘D’ Main, Service Road, , HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore-43
|9845444150
|(East-1)-1
|BEML Layout, Near ITPL, 4th Main Road, Kundalahalli Main Road, Bangalore-66
|9740984161
|(NorthVillage-2)
|1st floor, Pinakini Bhavan, Doddaballapura Road, Major Unnikrishnan Road, Yelahanka Bangalore
|9632029191
|(Central -1)
|No. 17, Park Road, Tulasi Thota, Chikka Lalbagh, Bangalore-53
|9845444081
|(North West-1)
|4th Cross, Rajajinagar 1st ‘N’ Block, Behind Vidyavardhaka School (Kethamaranahalli Water Tank), Bangalore-10
|22945176
|(North West-4)
|Ground Floor, 7th Main, MEI layout, Hesaragatta Road. Bangalore-73
|9686448013
The details of service stations coming under the subdivisions mentioned above are as follows:
|Sub-division
|Service Stations
|(West-1)
|Magadi Road-1 & 2, Hosahalli Pump House, Mysore Road
|(South West-1)
|V.VPuram,Sudhamanagara-2 Kempegowda Nagar, Jagajeevanramnagar, Chamarajapet
|(South East-1)
|CLR & Jhonson Market
|(South-1)
|JP Nagar-2, Kottanoor Dinne, Vijaya Bank colony, Arkere & Mico layout, Jambusavaridinne
|(East-2)-1
|HRBR & HBR Layout,Kacharakanahalli, Kalyan nagar
|(East-1)-1
|AECS 1 &2, Hoodi
|(North Village-2),
|GKVK, Manyatha Tech Park
|(Central -1)
|LLR, Chikkalalbagh, Bannappa Park, Sudhamanagar-1
|(North West-1)
|Kethamaranahalli, Mahalakshmi layout, Rajajinagar -1&2, Nandini Layout-1
|(North West-4)
|MEI Layout -1 & 2, Bahubalinagar
For any problems regarding the water supply and all, publics can contact 24x 7 call centre: 22238888, helpline number: 1916 & WhatsApp no: 8762228888. Public can utilize this adalath facilities to solve the problems regarding water supply. Public are requested to follow all precautionary measures according to Covid-19 Re-open guidelines while attending the adalath.