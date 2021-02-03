BWSSB Adalath on February 4

BWSSB water Adalath is held on 04.02.2021 in a (West-1), (South West-1), (South East-1), (South-1),(East-2)-1, (East-1)-1, (North Village-2), (Central -1) , (North West-1) and (North West-4) sub divisions from 9:30.am to 11.00 am to settle the grievances concerned with the water billing, delay in providing water supply & sanitary connections, delay in converting from domestic connection to non-domestic connection & other related issues. The details of the places where the Adalath will be held is as follows.

Sub-division Address Phone Number (West-1) Ground floor, Arkavathi Bhavan, 5th Main, 9th cross, RPC Layout, Vijayanagar 2nd Stage,Bangalore-40 9845444069 (South West-1) Dwarakanath Road, VV Puram, opposite National College,Bangalore-04 22425193 (South East-1) Swami Vivekananda Road, Opposite Lido Mall,Halasur, Bangalore-08 9845444052 (South-1) Jamboosavari Dinne Main Road, JP Nagar 8th phase, Bangalore-76 9740984164 (East-2)-1 1st Block ,9th ‘D’ Main, Service Road, , HRBR Layout, Kalyan Nagar, Bangalore-43 9845444150 (East-1)-1 BEML Layout, Near ITPL, 4th Main Road, Kundalahalli Main Road, Bangalore-66 9740984161 (NorthVillage-2) 1st floor, Pinakini Bhavan, Doddaballapura Road, Major Unnikrishnan Road, Yelahanka Bangalore 9632029191 (Central -1) No. 17, Park Road, Tulasi Thota, Chikka Lalbagh, Bangalore-53 9845444081 (North West-1) 4th Cross, Rajajinagar 1st ‘N’ Block, Behind Vidyavardhaka School (Kethamaranahalli Water Tank), Bangalore-10 22945176 (North West-4) Ground Floor, 7th Main, MEI layout, Hesaragatta Road. Bangalore-73 9686448013

The details of service stations coming under the subdivisions mentioned above are as follows:

Sub-division Service Stations (West-1) Magadi Road-1 & 2, Hosahalli Pump House, Mysore Road (South West-1) V.VPuram,Sudhamanagara-2 Kempegowda Nagar, Jagajeevanramnagar, Chamarajapet (South East-1) CLR & Jhonson Market (South-1) JP Nagar-2, Kottanoor Dinne, Vijaya Bank colony, Arkere & Mico layout, Jambusavaridinne (East-2)-1 HRBR & HBR Layout,Kacharakanahalli, Kalyan nagar (East-1)-1 AECS 1 &2, Hoodi (North Village-2), GKVK, Manyatha Tech Park (Central -1) LLR, Chikkalalbagh, Bannappa Park, Sudhamanagar-1 (North West-1) Kethamaranahalli, Mahalakshmi layout, Rajajinagar -1&2, Nandini Layout-1 (North West-4) MEI Layout -1 & 2, Bahubalinagar

For any problems regarding the water supply and all, publics can contact 24x 7 call centre: 22238888, helpline number: 1916 & WhatsApp no: 8762228888. Public can utilize this adalath facilities to solve the problems regarding water supply. Public are requested to follow all precautionary measures according to Covid-19 Re-open guidelines while attending the adalath.