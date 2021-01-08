‘Butta Bomma’ song hits 500 million views on YouTube

Butta Bomma, the breezy romantic song from the Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas has crossed 500 million views on YouTube and become one of the most-streamed songs in the country. Sharing their happiness about the same, the makers posted, “#ButtaBomma video song touches 500 million views and the celebrations continue to soar.”

It was sung by Armaan Malik and lyrics were written by Ramajogayya Sastry. The song had become an instant hit among Allu Arjun’s fans and gained attention across film industries, with Bollywood actors like Sushmitha Shetty doing TikTok videos with it and Disha Patani praising the dance moves of Allu Arjun. Australian cricketer David Warner brought global recognition to the song by recreating the iconic dance moves of Allu Arjun with his wife Candice and kids.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, the film has a huge ensemble cast including, Tabu, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the supporting roles.