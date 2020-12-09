Bus priority lane on Outer Ring Road hits pandemic hurdle

The pandemic has delayed a full-fledged roll out of Bengaluru’s bus priority lane project, while the proposal to extend the concept to 12 high-density corridors has also been relegated to the back burner.

Although a pilot between Silk Board and KR Puram on Outer Ring Road was launched in November last year, the inauguration of a dedicated operation was delayed due to the nationwide lockdown induced by the pandemic. However, officials say most of the work, like installation of bollards, is now complete.

Under the project, the left lane is reserved for BMTC buses and emergency vehicles like ambulances. BBMP along with DULT, BMTC and traffic police had installed bollards between Lowry Junction near KR Puram and Silk Board, but private vehicles continue to stray into the lane and there is neither traffic police nor BBMP marshals to enforce lane discipline.

“We have completed all work including installation of bollards, entry and exit points and signage,” a senior BBMP official said. “Only installation of cameras is pending. It’s not feasible to deploy marshals to impose fines so we are planning contactless enforcement. The project will be launched soon.”

However, the number of office goers travelling by BMTC buses has reduced due to the work-from-home option. The number of AC buses was also cut, thanks to poor patronage arising from virus fears. However, authorities expect offices to open in the months ahead and an increase in traffic is expected.

Last year, a survey conducted by BMTC revealed that the speed of buses and ridership had improved during the pilot run. While journey time reduced by an average 16 minutes during peak hours, the drive also added 12,000 more people to buses.

“The dedicated bus lane helped increase the frequency of buses,” a BMTC official said. “The increase in speed will also encourage people to shift from private vehicles to public transport. The average speed of buses during peak hours in the city is less than 10kmph because of congestion.”

Rules stipulate a fine of Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1,000 for subsequent violations, but KR Puram, HAL, HSR Layout and Madiwala traffic police rarely impose fines on violators.