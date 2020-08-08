CITIESTOP NEWS

Bus lane best solution for decongesting roads: Experts

August 8, 2020
Officials, experts and activists alike batted for bus lane as a realistic solution for decongesting the city by increasing the rideshare of the public transport.

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) managing director C Shikha said bus lanes the tolerance for buses on roads has gone down due to the congestion created by the increasing number of private vehicles.

She was speaking at a webinar on ‘Better Bus for Bengaluru’ orgnised by Environment Support Group.

“Increase in private vehicles slow down the traffic and slow-moving buses are blamed for it. The only way to break out of the vicious circle is the bus lane where the speed of the bus will increase, making it more reliable than private vehicles,” she said.

To a question on establishing a bus rapid transport system in Bengaluru, Shikha said bus lanes are practical solutions as they deliver greater results with less infrastructure.

Geetamm Tiwari, IIT-Delhi professor and architect of Delhi’s BRTS, said the bus lane needs to be complemented by footpath and bicycle lanes.  She noted that the benefits of flyovers are not only limited short term but also come in conflict with the long-term goals as such infrastructure invites more cars.

Usha Rao, Urban Studies expert, noted that big infrastructure like metro get better infrastructure while simple but practical solutions provided by the bus lane.

 

Bus lanes during peak hours

To encourage people to shift from private vehicles to buses, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) now wants pop-up bus lanes across the city during peak hours.
Pop-up lanes are a temporary feature to demarcate a lane with removable tap or signage. Currently, a bus priority lane (BPL) lane using bollards has been set up between Silk Board and KR Puram on Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Speaking at a webinar on ‘Bus from anywhere to anywhere else. Making bus lanes a priority’ as part of the Bengaluru Moving campaign on Friday, BMTC managing director C Shikha said: “BPL is being planned mainly on high-density roads, which have around six lanes. We are now planning to request the government to provide pop-up lanes during peak hours on stretches with even four lanes.” Shikha said the pilot project on ORR helped increase speed and reduce journey time.
Leo Saldanha, trustee, Environment Support Group, questioned the choice of ORR for the bus-priority lane. “Why don’t we have dedicated bus lanes on roads frequented by the poor working-class people? It appears to be targeted only for techies commuting on ORR,” he said.

 
