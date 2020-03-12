Burglars flee with 52 iPhones worth Rs 32L, loot 2.1L cash

A gang of burglars struck at an iPhone store in Gandhi Bazaar, Basavanagudi, early on Tuesday and decamped with 54 mobile phones worth Rs 32 lakh and Rs 2.1 lakh in cash.

Police are clueless about the burglars as they stole the digital video recorder of CCTVs installed inside and outside the authorised iPhone resale shop, iAstra.

“The incident came to light when employees opened the shop at 9.30am. The padlock was broken and several mobiles were missing. They informed owner Dinesh HP, who filed a complaint,” a police officer said. Cops have collected evidence, including fingerprints, from the crime scene.

The shop was closed around 9pm on Monday and police suspect the gang struck either late night or early morning. iAstra is part of Arjay Retail company, which has several shops that sell used iPhones.

Dinesh submitted to police a list of the stolen devices, the models and international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers.

“Although they took away DVR from the shop, we’ve collected CCTV footage from nearby commercial establishments. We are trying to identify some suspects,” an investigating officer said.

Area prone to burglaries?

A number of burglaries were reported in the south Bengaluru locality last year. One July 1, 2019, burglars targeted a dozen shops and one hotel near Gandhi Bazaar, emptying cash-collection boxes at most establishments.

Investigation based on CCTV footage pointed to the involvement of two well-dressed youngsters. The duo operated on DVG Road, East Anjaneya Temple Road and at NR Colony between 2.30am and 4.30am.

In fact, all the burgled shops were located within a 500-metre radius of NR Colony bus stop.