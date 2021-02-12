Builders seek statutory authority to regulate cement price

Over a hundred builders protested the increase in cement and steel prices by throwing building materials at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru City on Thursday.

Addressing media persons, BAI Bangalore Branch Chairman G M Ravindra said that the cement industry is found to be indulging in cartel type of arrangement to control the production and supply with the sole aim of profiteering.

Mr Ravindra said in 2018-19 the cement industry produced 337 million tonnes of cement against an installed capacity of 537 million tonnes. The manufacturers deliberately under-utilize the installed capacity to create artificial shortage and control the price. An increase in cement price will affect the common citizens and also affect all the Government projects, he added

BAI Secretary Abdul Sattar said that that as a permanent solution, Cement and Steel Regulatory Authority may be established to fix the price on the lines of insurance and telecom.

Mr Sattar said that the steel price which was Rs 36,000 per tonne in January 2020 has now escalated to Rs 53,000 per tonne.