BSY plans to amend Land Reforms Act

Bengaluru

Though he prides himself as a leader of farmers and never shies away from invoking farmers or wearing the ‘Raitha Bandhu’’ badge proudly, after his return from the trip to Davos in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) global summit under the leadership of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has suddenly decided to rebrand himself as the most industry-friendly and pro-industrialisation leader by seeking to amend the Land Reforms Act.

The BJP government in Karnataka is seeking to amend Section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961 to enable ‘diversion and acquisition of agricultural lands for industrial purposes’.

“We have promised investors to remove all their hurdles. As per their demand, we will rectify all administrative problems within a month or two and legal problems in next couple of months by amending exiting laws,’’ the Chief Minister announced in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Chief Minister was flanked by former Chief Minister and State’s Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the press conference in home office Krishna.

However, it remains to be seen whether the BJP government would be able to sell its move to amend the Land Reforms Act to farmers given the fact that the State and other parts of the country are already reeling under a farm crisis with more and more farmers committing suicides.

A team led by Yediyurappa met more than 40 investors and entrepreneurs at Davos during the WEF summit from January 20 to 23, 2020 and promised them of providing all infrastructural and land facilities for setting up industries in the State.

The visit to Davos assumed significance since Karnataka has decided to hold a Global Investors’ Meet in Bengaluru in November 2020.

“WEF meet provided with an opportunity to us to invite personally investors for the November GIM”, he said.

Yediyurappa said: “From investors side, they had some doubts and opposition to cumbersome procedures in starting their units and we assured them of solving their problems.’’

During the budget session of the State legislature scheduled to be held next month, the State government has proposed to amend rules under section 109 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, for facilitating farm land to investors without much administrative delay and procedures.

The State Government has also planned to announce a “industrial and investor friendly” comprehensive industrial policy for the years 2020 to 2025 in the budget session of the State legislature.

It may be recalled that the existing industrial policy for the five year period of 2014 to 2019 has already expired last year.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said 12,000 acres were readily available for investors in the State.

Pointing out that it was difficult to predict inflow of investment now, Yediyurappa said: “when we began our tour, we were slightly sceptical about the tour’s outcome but the outcome of the visit would go a long way in Karnataka’s development.’’

The Chief Minister appeared to be extremely pleased and mentioned that the most significant agreement was with WEF Managing Director Murat Sonmez on establishing a ‘Centre for Internet Ethical Things’ in Bengaluru.

The proposed Centre will go a long way in inviting investments in the service and IT/BT sector.

While Lullu Group’s investment would help our farmers in developing food transport chain, Yediyurappa said Nova Nordik would invest in health sector and it would come out as a big boon to diabetics.

Yediyurappa said the Davos visit was extremely fruitful and he along with the members of his delegation including Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar were able to showcase the advantages of investing in Karnataka, especially in tier 2 and 3 cities.