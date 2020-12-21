BS Yediyurappa launches Affidavit Based Clearance scheme to boost Ease of Doing Business

The Karnataka government on Monday launched the Affidavit Based Clearance Scheme, also known as ABC Scheme, to facilitate and attract investment in the state by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa this afternoon at Vidhana Soudha.

The newly launched scheme is part of the recently promulgated the Karnataka Industries (Facilitation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to facilitate manufacturing industries and enterprises in the state.

“We are committed for the development of state-of-the-art business ecosystem in the state, and we have been taking several measures to ensure that the state’s commitment to provide Ease in Doing Business in the state of Karnataka,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said during the launch of the scheme today.

In terms of business reforms, the state has taken various historic steps to improve the business climate for various stakeholders. These reforms include land reforms, labor reforms, auto-renewal of various licenses/clearances and central inspection system, Chief Minister added.

In the past four assessments, the state has improved significantly in terms of effective implementation of business reform to create a conducive business climate in the state. In previous estimate (2018-19) of implemented reforms, Karnataka has achieved 100 % score, which reflects the state’s commitment towards Ease of Doing Business in the state.

The amendment to facilitation act is a milestone which would enable investors to establish his/her business without any clearances/approvals from various departments for the first three years, Chief Minister added

“This is a historical decision that needs more awareness to be created among the business fraternity. This decision has been undertaken as the government wants to promote Ease of Doing Business and facilitate investors to invest in the state. This has been possible due to the guidance and support of our honorable Chief Minister BS Yedyurappa,” Jagdish Shettar, Minister for Large & Media Scale Industries said during the launch.

The Affidavit Clearance shall be considered as clearances by the departments for an initial period of 3 years are till the date of commercial operation. The nodal agency Karnataka Udyog Mitra shall issue an acknowledgement certificate which is considered as clearances by the department for the initial period of three years and shall be the pre-requisite document, Shettar added.

The objective of the new scheme is to simplify regulations and reduce procedural requirements and create a conducive investment environment. The Ease of Doing Business is an essential indicator of the investment-friendly business climate in the country. Improvements in the ease of doing business will enable faster future growth of the state economy. To avail of the service, the investor shall fill the online application form with relevant fees towards required services at Karnataka Udyog Mitra.

The launch meet was attended by Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwat Narayan, Agriculture Minister BC Patil, Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary – Commerce and industries, Commissioner for Industrial Development, Gunjan Krishna Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries and Commerce, Karnataka Udyog Mitra Managing Director Revanna Gowda.

How to Apply for Affidavit Based Clearance?

1. Browse the Karnataka Udyog Mitra (https://ebiz.karnataka.gov.in/kum/index.aspx Single Windows Portal.

2. Log into your username and password.

3. Once logged in successfully, you’ll see an option called “Affidavit Based Clearance” displayed there.

4. Choose the “Affidavit Based Clearance” option.

5. This will display an option to choose across 15 services.

6. Choose the set of services that your organization needs affidavit-based clearance and choose next.

7. This will show the list of department-specific online forms that you need to fill,

a) Attach the required documents

b) Download the certifying Affidavit, fill it, sign with the help of a notary and upload it

c) Pay the fee using online banking channels.

8. Once the fee is paid, you can download a copy of the invoice for fee payment.

9. Once the Affidavit is approved by the Karnataka Udyog Mitra team, an email and SMS notification will reach you.

10. Post the notification, you log in to the Single Windows Portal and download the acknowledgement.