BS Patil visits govt school, warns officials about complaints

Shivamogga

“In the coming days, there will be surprise visits to government offices in order to check on the quality of work,” said Deputy Lokayukta B S Patil.

He was speaking at an officer-level meeting at the Zilla Panchayat on Thursday, January 9.

He said, “The officers must respond to the applications of the people based on the priority. They must try and finish the cases within a specified period of time. It is common to see complaints filed by the public because of the irresponsive nature of the concerned officials. Around 48 cases relating to the district are pending before the Karnataka Lokayukta. The cases will be heard on Friday and an attempt will be made to find a solution to all the cases.”

“If the officials are prompt in their duty, there will be no scope for complaints. People of the district are always alert. Hence, the officials should be very careful. If any case regarding negligence by the officials comes to the notice of the Lokayukta, stringent action will be taken against such officials. Officers should see to it that Shivamogga sets an example for other districts,” he added.

Meanwhile, B S Patil paid a surprise visit to the Gadikoppa Government Higher Primary School, Post Metric Girls Hostel of Tank Mohalla and Primary Health Care Centre at Bapuji Nagar. He inspected the facilities and working system.

He directed the teachers of the Gadikoppa Government Higher Primary School to bring back any five students found absent on a regular basis, back to school.

“It is not only the responsibility of the teachers but also the parents to see to it that their children go to school,” he said.

He also inspected the ceiling of the school, which leaks every monsoon. He directed the concerned officials to get it fixed.

Patil lauded the warden of the Post Metric Girls Hostel for maintaining the it well. He suggested the warden to conduct activities which will boost the self-confidence and courage of the girls.